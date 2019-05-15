‘Pepper’ to spice up this year’s Nedbank Career Expo

Nedbank Namibia this year will spice up the upcoming Career Expo with the introduction of ‘Pepper’, a humanoid robot, to around 4000 learners. The Expo will take place at the Windhoek Country Club, from 22 to 24 May.

Pepper is working as a client experience ambassador at Nedbank’s digital branch called the NZone in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“We are extremely excited about Pepper’s visit. It will bring something unique to the Career Expo and offer learners a peek into some of the technological advancements of the past ten years,” said Gernot de Klerk, Head of Marketing and Communication at Nedbank Namibia.

Created by SoftBank, a Japanese company, the robot can be programmed to recognise voice, principal human emotions, chat with customers and answer questions, notes De Klerk.

“The robot is interactive, progressive and autonomous, and will continue to evolve and grow with Nedbank,” said De Klerk.

When Pepper was launched in March 2018 it was the first humanoid robot to have been deployed by any Southern African organisation.

Nedbank Namibia is sponsoring the Career Expo to the amount of N$250,000 and organisers expect approximately 4000 learners to attend the Expo.

According to Nedbank, buses will transport learners from various schools in and around Windhoek to the Expo.

School learners will have an opportunity to view the different stands and speak to diverse companies and universities. The Expo will also feature a Speakers’ Hall where industry leaders share their expertise about prospective careers and how the world of work might look like in the future.

Meanwhile, De Klerk encouraged schools to contact Executive Director of the Nedbank Namibia Careers Expo, Abed Erastus at [email protected], and arrange for visitation slots.