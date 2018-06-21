Introducing Cloud ERP for construction

Cloud business solutions provider One Channel, this week announced the release of Acumatica Construction Edition, an end-to-end cloud business management system for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, specialty contractors and land developers.

he Construction Edition is the latest fully integrated cloud solution from Acumatica, furthering its advances in domain-specific workloads and following fast on the heels of Commerce Edition, Field Services Edition, and Manufacturing Edition.

“Just as we’ve done with our other industry solutions, we listened to the underserved customers of decades-old legacy software vendors and leveraged the power of the Acumatica Cloud xRP Platform to design a modern, fully-featured Cloud solution for the construction industry,” said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica.

“The Acumatica Construction Edition will be delivered to customers through an experienced and knowledgeable VAR channel, bringing the value of a true cloud and mobile solution to all,” he added.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford said working closely with industry experts and leading partners in the Construction industry, Acumatica Construction Edition was designed to address the needs and demands of modern construction companies. “It utilises the Acumatica Cloud xRP platform and core application suites to also offer Project Accounting, Compliance Management, Retainage, Change Orders, Job Costing, and Document Management.”

Acumatica Construction Edition is a true cloud solution that includes Open API 2.0 standards for creating and maintaining multi-cloud interfaces such as field operations with Procore and Hyphen Solutions, payroll with Criterion, visual scheduling with SmartSheet, productivity tools with Microsoft Office 365, electronic signatures with DocuSign and Adobe, and further integrations with other business applications.

“We are really excited about our new integrations to Procore Technologies and Hyphen Solutions,” said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, VP of Platform Strategy at Acumatica.

“The interfaces are cutting edge and real time. We’re seeing good demand for Procore from commercial builders, and the Hyphen SupplyPro integration has incredible value for homebuilders and suppliers,” he added.

“When you combine features like project and cost management with contracts, commitments, subcontracts, compliance, retainage and other industry capabilities and then integrate those features directly with Hyphen SupplyPro, you can significantly lower the cost of doing business,” said Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions.

Supporting the need for increased technology adoption in the construction sector is data from multinational global advisory and services network PwC, which found that 64% of construction and engineering industry CEOs either agree or strongly agree that their companies face more threats than three years ago.

“PwC also notes that the industry has lagged in adopting new technology, with some companies still using antiquated, paper-based processes,” concluded Ford.