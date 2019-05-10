Seminar focused on the enhancement of maritime security in Africa slated for Windhoek

The Africa Centre for Strategic Studies will host a five-day seminar focusing on “Enhancing the Continent-Wide Maritime Security Architecture in Africa.” in Windhoek at the Country Club, from 13 May.

The Africa Centre for Strategic Studies supports United States foreign and security policies by strengthening the strategic capacity of African states to identify and resolve security challenges in ways that promote civil-military cooperation, respect for democratic values, and safeguard human rights.

The event in Windhoek will be the Centre’s second annual Whole-of-Africa Maritime Dialogue following the first, which was in March 2018, according to the US Embassy in Namibia in a media advisory statement.

The Embassy said the seminar will be attended by officials from more than twenty-five countries, who will be represented by professionals from the security sector with responsibilities and expertise in the design and execution of maritime security programs and policy.

According to the Embassy a key recommendation arising out of the 2018 Whole-of-Africa Maritime Security Dialogue was to devote collective effort toward clarifying and connecting the maritime security architecture in Africa.

“The proliferation of instruments and institutions has created a complicated maritime security landscape. It has created instances of duplication, gaps, overlap, conflict, and confusion, reducing financial and personnel efficiencies and resulting in initiatives or mechanisms that may not deliver effective results,” the Embassy added.