Living life like a ghost during the liberation struggle

Dr. Andrew Niikondo, Vice-Rector of Academic Affairs and Research at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, launched his book, ‘Are you are a Person or a Ghost? A Personal Story of a Namibian Freedom Fighter’ on Monday at the Namibia Scientific Society in Windhoek.

He wrote his story to recall the hardships experienced by Namibian freedom fighters and to illustrate that the life of a person is a journey with ups and downs.

Dr. Andrew Niikondo was born on 15 January 1962 at Onantsi Village near Ondangwa in the Oshana Region and his formal education terminated with Grade 9, because he joined the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) at the age of 17. He received his military training in the Tobias Hainyeko Training Centre in Lubango, Angola as an artillerist in 1979.

Even though the liberation struggle did not afford him the opportunity to further his education, he restarted school after the struggle and obtained his Grade 12 certificate in 1992 and eventually obtained a PhD in Public Administration from the University of Namibia in 2008.

Caption: Hon. Dr Nangolo Mbumba, Vice President of Namibia, Dr. Andrew Niikondo and Lieutenant General Epaphras Ndenga Ndaitwa, former Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, at Dr Andrew Niikondo’s book launch, Are you a Person or a Ghost?