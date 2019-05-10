Namibia, Guinea to bolster existing ties through cooperation

The President and chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC), HE Hage Geingob, this week said the bilateral relations between Namibia and Guinea should bring SADC and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) closer.

He said at a press briefing during the state visit of Guinea President, Alpha Conde, in Windhoek.

“This type of cooperation is crucial in advancing our quest to realize the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and continental integration we all yearn for. We need to create jobs, especially for our youth. Hence as a priority, let’s all work towards improving the business environment, promoting investments and supporting the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Geingob said the cooperation between the two countries will greatly serve as transmission belt for import and export of commodities between African countries.

According to Geingob, this will in turn contribute towards the realization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Meanwhile during the just ended visit, three more agreements were signed between Namibia and Guinea. The three MoU are set to bolster their existing ties through cooperation in the areas of agriculture, tourism and mining.