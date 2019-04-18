Three new senior execs appointed at Alex Forbes Namibia

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings, Tuesday announced three senior executive management appointments at Alexander Forbes Holdings Namibia, Alexander Forbes Financial Services Namibia and Alexander Forbes Investments Namibia.

The appointments demonstrate the commitment to the growth of the company as one of Namibia’s leading financial services company.

The appointments are: Stefan du Preez, Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Forbes Holdings Namibia and also Managing Director of Alexander Forbes Financial Services Namibia.

In his new role, Du Preez will implement Alexander Forbes Holdings Namibia growth strategy anchored on the financial well-being of clients throughout their life-cycle philosophy. Mr du Preez is an actuary and holds B.Comm (Actuarial Science with honours) and a B.Comm Hons (Actuarial Science), from the University of Pretoria.

Theo van Wyk, Managing Director of Alexander Forbes Investments Namibia. He holds the following qualifications: B. Comm. Hons. Economics (Cum Laude) and B. Comm. Mathematics, from the University of Stellenbosch, and also completed a General Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Saima Litauleni Nghihalwa, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for Alexander Forbes Holdings Namibia. Ms Nghihalwa is an admitted attorney and holds the following qualifications: Masters of Law (intellectual Property) from the University of Cape Town, Bachelors of Laws (LLB) from the University of Namibia and Baccalaureus Juris, also from the University of Namibia.

Welcoming the new appointments, Bonga Mokoena, Chief Executive of Alexander Forbes Emerging Markets, under which Alexander Forbes Namibia Holdings falls said, “We see Alexander Forbes Namibia as integral to our strategy and core to our ambitions of consolidating and growing our market-leading position as a provider of integrated retirement solutions and holistic wealth management in the markets we operate.”

The appointments are in line with the Alexander Forbes Groups’ recent announcement of its revised business where it intends to serve clients through a single Alexander Forbes brand by strengthening its client-centric – one company approach through the integration of the different business lines Employee & Corporate Benefits, Retirements, Health, Investments, Retail and Emerging Markets.