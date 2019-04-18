Pop-up networking session for business enthusiasts set for Windhoek

The Business Bar, a monthly a pop-up networking event for business enthusiasts will take place on 2 May at the Windhoek Palm Hotel from 18:00 to 21:00 and it is by invite or open RSVP only.

Organisers of ‘The Business Bar’, Zeronine Media said event is for business enthusiasts both established and budding to relax, mingle and talk all things business over a drink.

Zeronine Media said this unique space offers the opportunity for business people to unwind, whilst sharing various industry related insight, tips and news of business trade.

“With the way life and business constantly changing, it is with no question that business ideas, deals and partnerships are forming in the most unorthodox places, golf courses have become our new boardrooms and the real deals are signed over single grained whiskey’s way before getting to the high tables,”the organisers added.

It is through this that Zeronine Media decided to come up with a different platform for local and international business enthusiast to talk business to business over a drink at ‘The Business Bar’.

“Networking is an investment in your business, it takes time and when done correctly can yield great results for years to come,” they concluded.