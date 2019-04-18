Who’s Who 2019 showcases Namibia’s leading companies and institutions – content updated and rearranged

Who’s Who Namibia has long proven the utility of a concise, quick-reference business and professional catalogue but now it has exceeded all previous expectations, also proving its longevity in a market where companies across the board have tightened the fist on ad and marketing spend.

The 15th edition of Who’s Who has just been released continuing the tradition of a veritable business compendium. Who’s Who 2019 is an impressive 316-page edition capturing just about every institution, business, organisation, and individuals that make the Namibian economy go around.

Although it has shed a few pages since the 352-page bumper edition of 2017, it remains a large publication in the literal sense. The content has been updated extensively, rearranged to follow economic sectors more closely, and the thumbnail individual profiles have been dropped.

Launching the 2019 edition, the Executive Editor, Thea Visser, stated, “Once again we trust that our readers will find the profiles and information in this edition useful,” adding that any user is always welcome to let them know what other relevant information can be included in future editions.

Who’s Who Namibia is published by Virtual Marketing. Copies can be ordered from [email protected] or [email protected] .

The front page carries a striking picture taken by Karl André Terblance for the Construction Industries Federation of Namibia, mimicking the world-famous 1932 Rockefeller Centre skyscraper construction image.