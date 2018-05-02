Western National celebrates its Namibian roots, SA expansion, and PSG control

By Natasha Jacha

Western National, an insurance company with its roots in Namibia, this week celebrated the tenth anniversary of its successful penetration of the South African market, and its subsequent entry into the PSG stable.

Founded in Namibia in 2004, Western National provides insurance only to commercial entities. In 2007 it expanded operations to South Africa where it is now represented in five provinces. In Namibia, the company still operates from its branches in Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

Six years ago, in 2012, Western National was acquired by PSG Konsult Limited. Short-term giant Santam is the only other shareholder. “This shareholding reaffirms our credibility, financial soundness, commitment to service excellence and impeccable work ethic,” said Western’s Chief Executive, Jürgen Hellweg.

“Our focus on the commercial market, our effective team of highly skilled staff, our flexibility, our quality products and exceptional claim services, mean our intermediaries are able to provide their clients with the best solutions available in the market,” Hellweg stated, adding that they enjoy the support of more than 200 brokers.

Western offers clients the option to combine various risks classes and also the ability the enhance the policy with multiple extensions to create a tailor-made solution to meet the profiles of individual companies’ exposure. Hellweg said they have developed flexible structuring options for entrepreneurs so clients can adjust their excess and premium as well as the various risks they face.

From its inception, Western has been determined to demonstrate that insurance can add substantial value to a commercial entity and its owners and directors.