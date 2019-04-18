Khomas Regional Councils strengthens relations with Jiangsu Province

Relations between Namibia and China have solidified economically, politically and socially, the Khomas Regional Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua said last week during a signing ceremony of the letter of intent between the Khomas Regional Council and China’s Jiangsu Province.

“China and Namibia have remained all weather friends. sharing a new type of close cooperation at national and provincial levels,” she said.

“Both China and Namibia have always had a strong desire to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries down to provincial or regional levels. This exchange between Jiangsu Province and Khomas Region is therefore one of the excellent models to bring our long standing mutual desire for cooperation to a logical fruition,” she added.

The Khomas Regional Governor called on the Chinese investors to tap into investment opportunities in the region. The investment opportunities discussed include agro-processing, manufacturing, and financial sectors.

China’s Jiangsu Province sent a delegation to Namibia to formalize the regions’ intent on cooperation and to improve relations in the future.