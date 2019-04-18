Older cyclists dominate men’s division in west coast mountain and trail bike race

Gerhard Mans Jnr and Michelle Vorster are the overall winners in the Easter weekend’s West Coast MTB Challenge which drew a very strong field comprising 327 cyclists.

While Vorster was the firm favourite among the female riders, the men’s category provided a double surprise. Not only were both the first and second spots taken by older cyclists, these two crossed the finishing line a mere four seconds apart.

Mans also set a new course record for the event. As a sub-veteran rider, he set an enormous pace from early in the race to the end. He finished in 02:30:43 with Ingram Cuff, also a sub-veteran rider, in hot pursuit, coming in at 02:30:47.

Not to be outdone, Vorster competing in the Elite Women category, came in less than a quarter of an hour later clocking 02:43:35. Second, but more than half an hour after Vorster was Jolynde Aucamp, also an Elite Women rider, at 03:21:53.

The Elite Men category was won by Drikus Coetzee in 02:32:21 with Xavier Papo second in 02:34:58.

The West Coast MTB Challenge is a 75 kilometre race that tests more than just physical ability. It also requires extreme levels of skill over sand, along single tracks and through treacherous gulleys and narrow rock passages.

The race’s main sponsor is short-term insurer, Hollard, with West Coast FM, Mannie’s Bike Mecca, Maritima Consulting, Goosebumps/CIC, Herco Marketing, Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, Epieq Namibia, Spur Swakopmund, Namibia Breweries, Vita Juice / Interpack, and Panamor Gel, all contributing to make it an outstanding success.

The next MTB event is the Eagle Ride MTB at Otjiwa game ranch and lodge where it is not uncommon for riders to encounter rhinos on the route.

Caption: Overall winner in the men’s category, on the left, Gerhard Mans Jnr and in the women category, Michelle Vorster (right). (Photographs by Fotografika)