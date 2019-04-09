Select Page

3-million affected by Cyclone Idai – SADC to continue with humanitarian assistance efforts

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Thursday in Windhoek will launch a regional appeal for humanitarian assistance in response to Tropical Cyclone Idai.

According to a statement from SADC, the Chairperson, HE Dr.Hage Geingob will launch the event which is set to help Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

The statement said the launch which fully builds on the requests for assistance made by the three affected countries, will be a formal regional request to the international community to provide assistance to the affected Member States who require immediate humanitarian assistance.

The assistance includes food, shelter, clothing, potable water, sanitation, and medical support, considering the occurrence for cholera and other diarrhea infections, malaria and water-borne and water-related diseases, the statement read.

 

