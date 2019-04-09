Kings, Queens, Princes and Princesses of the beach

Ace volleyball players, Marina Glatthor and Conrad Johannes clinched the crowns this past weekend in the Timeout King & Queen of the Beach tournament played at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.

Chasing the king and queen were two very keen princes, Stefanus Kangandjera and Nikolai Gilck who came second and third, and two glowing princesses, Ndinelago Kasheeta and Rebecca Kandundu.

Among the younger players, Max Böck became the designated king in waiting with Julian Horenburg and André Utz entering the royal lineage.

Tournament Director, James Verrinder of the Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy, said the King & Queen of the Beach concept seeks the best individual players from the 2-a-side categories by rotating players in groups of four, playing every set of matches with a different partner.

“You not only have to play great beach volleyball to be successful, but you also have to be able to play with different partners that you might not be familiar with. This is a skill in itself and needs to be mastered to be able to succeed at this tournament,” said Verrinder.

The weekend’s tournament was supported by Red Bull Namibia. The next event in the series is Retirement Fund Solutions winter classic on 26 May 2019, also at the DTS Beach Arena.