Namibia to donate fish to countries affected by Cyclone Idai

The President, H.E Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday announced that the government t will provide quantities of fish (not specified) as part of the relief contribution to the nations affected byCyclone Idai and related floods.

Cyclone Idai has ravaged parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, leading to loss of lives, livestock and the destruction of homes and infrastructure

Geingob who is also the Southern African Development Community Chair appealed to member states in the region to stand in solidarity with the people and governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi following the devastating Cyclone Idai and related floods, the presidency said in a statement.

“I call on the public and the business community to offer assistance to our brothers and sisters who are affected by this unbearable natural disaster,” he added.

Meanwhile Geingob extended his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones during Cyclone Idai and related floods that occurred.