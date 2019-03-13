Challenges, opportunities and risks of digital restructuring in industry to be explored during Germany tour

The Chairperson of the Namibian ICT Professionals Association, Llellewyn Le Hané, will participate in an information tour to Germany from 31 March to 6 April.

Le Hané who is also the Executive Chairman of an ICT Solutions Provider and implemented projects with GIZ (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and government authorities, will join other business representatives from different countries at the information tour that will focus on the digitalization of the economy.

The visit is part of the Visitors’ Programme of Germany and the German Ambassador Christian Schlaga handed over the letter of invitation last week to Le Hané.

The focus of the visit is set on the challenges, opportunities and risks of digital restructuring in industry.

Together with other business representatives, Le Hané will visit companies and municipalities already implementing Industrie 4.0 in business.

The programme also includes discussions with representatives of the Industrie 4.0 platform from the spheres of politics, industry, associations and civil society.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with each other and with counterparts in Germany.

Industry 4.0 which is also referred to the fourth industrial revolution is the current trend of that focuses heavily on interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data.

Caption: German Ambassador Christian Schlaga (right) handed over the letter of invitation to Mr. Llellewyn Le Hané (left). (Photograph by German Embassy, Windhoek).