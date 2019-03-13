Namibia needs to be a smart nation and embrace the digital movement – Minister

The Minister of Information Communications and Technology, Hon. Stanley Simataa, last week officially commissioned three of the 21 new network sites in Kavango West, East and Zambezi regions respectively.

The 21 new sites are equipped with 3G technology, seven each in the Kavango East and Kavango West, and Zambezi region and are part of the on-going 081Every1 national network project by MTC.

In the Kavango East, the new sites are situated in Kakuwa of Mpungu Constituency, Katenture in Ndiyona Constituency, Ndjarandjara in Ndiyona Constituency, Shamaturu in Mukwe Constituency, Nyangana Hospital in Ndonga Linena Constituency, Baramansoni in Mashare Constituency, Chimpanda in Rundu Rural Constituency and Kayengona in the Rundu Rural Constituency.

As for Kavango West, the sites are Kaukuwa in Mpungu Constituency, Kasera, Bravo, Mangetti, Ncuncuni, Kamupupu and Sharukuwe.

While in the Zambezi the sites were, Mafuta in the Katima Rural Constituency, Sikanjabuka katima Rural, Ibbu also Katima Rural, Itomba in Kabbe South Constituency, Mbalasinte, in Kabbe South, Singalamwe in the Kongola Constituency.

The inauguration of these sites is symbolic and representative of phase one of the 081Every1 project in the three regions.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Stanley Simataa, Minister of ICT expressed that network infrastructure is quite significant as it permits the government to provide digital services to the people. The government therefore have a duty, through MTC, to take network coverage and connectivity, especially to remote areas and bring about inclusivity.

Commending MTC for what the 081Every1 project has achieved thus far, Minister also urged the communities to embrace the infrastructures for digital transformation and smart business activities.

“Namibia needs to be a smart nation and this can only be achieved if we integrate everyone and embrace the digital movement. Only then we can cease the existence of digital divide through sustainable and inclusive innovations and modern infrastructure,” he added.

MTC Chief Technology Officer, Licky Erastus said MTC will continue in its aggressive objective to ensure that Namibia is hundred percent covered in terms of network.

“Our commitment to this cause is tight and we are proud with what we have achieved thus far, and we will continue to be visible as phase two of the 081every1 project is already planned to start early in April,”concluded.

Caption: Chief Regional Officer of Kavango West, Dr Katewa Mpasi, Kapako Constituency Councillor, Johannes Karondo, Memory Chipere, MTC Senior Technician Kavango Region, Ludwig Tjitandi, GM Networks, Minister Stanley Simataa, Councillor Titus Kandjimi Shiudifonya of Mpungu Constituency and Reverend Heikki Hausiku Special Advisor to the Governor of the Kavango West.