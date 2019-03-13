Concussed goalie Maova pulls out of camp, ahead of Afcon tie against Zambia

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti will have to do without goalkeper Edward Maova after he pulled out of the training camp with a concussion while three strikers are set to join the team today to complete the 27-men training camp as Namibia prepares for the African Cup of Nations Qualifier on 23 March against Zambia.

The Brave Warriors jetted out on Sunday and were joined by the rest of the foreign-legion minus Sadney Urikhob, Benson Shilongo and Itamunua Keimuine who are expected to join the camp on Monday.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti said the teams’ objective remains to get a result at Zambia on Saturday as his team remains in charge.

“We are in charge of our destiny and we have to do it ourselves. We can not rely on the results elsewhere. Saturday is our defining moment and Egypt 2019 is around the corner,” said Mannetti.

According to the NFA webpage, the team will train until Wednesday and travel\ to Zambia on Thursday to continue their preparations for the crunch match on Saturday. Four players will be trimmed from the 27-men squad.

Namibia can qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals if: they avoid defeat to Zambia; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique lose to Guinea Bissau; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique draw against Bissau (Namibia have better head to head against Mozambique).

Guinea Bissau and Namibia are top of Group K on eight points each with Mozambique in third place on seven points. Zambia are on four points are out of the race to Egypt 2019. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations.

Brave Warriors in training : Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva, Loydt Kazapua, Petrus Shitembi, Tiberius Lombard, Ananias Gebhardt, Willy Stephanus, Denzil Haoseb, Peter Shalulile , Marcel Papama, Riaan Hanamub, Dynamo Fredericks, Emilio Martin, Ronald Ketjijere, Benson Shilongo, Ivan Kamberipa, Edmund Kambanda, Muna Katupose, Sadney Urikhob, Joslin Kamatuka, Vitapi Ngaruka, Charles Hambira, Treasure Kauapirura, Itamunua Keimuine ,Immanuel Heita ,Absalom Iimbondi and Deon Hotto. (NFA)