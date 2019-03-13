Marine fuel distributor Monjasa comes to the aid of vulnerable Walvis Bay children

The marine fuel joint venture between logistics company, Manica and Danish company, Monjasa, supported the Walvis Bay Promiseland Trust in its early childhood development programme for marginalised and vulnerable children.

Monjasa Namibia donated N$200,000 to the trust.

General Manager, Sean Holmes, said since the joint venture was founded in 2014, social responsibility featured so strong on its agenda that a trust was included as shareholder. “Over time we have been allocating profits from our business ventures to this trust and we are proud to announce that we are now able to contribute in this small way to the efforts of organisations that uplift the community and bring about positive change,” he said.

Promiseland trustee, Jessica Mostert thanked Monjasa on behalf of the trustees, saying “it will allow the trust to expand and maintain the impact it has on early childhood development and school readiness for especially vulnerable children in marginalized communities.”

Donor funding helps the Promiseland Trust to run three projects namely the early childhood development programme based on the Montessori educational system, a foster care house and a feeding scheme where some 300 underprivileged children are fed daily and a further 2000 are given a meal at school.

“This would not have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors, partners and the selfless efforts of our community volunteers,” said Mostert. “It is not only the economy that is suffering from the recession, but also charity organisations receive less support. So this generous donation is heaven-sent.”

Monjasa has committed to support the trust’s activities for three years. “It is Monjasa Namibia’s commitment to support the trust for three years up to 2021. All that remains is to thank the organisations for their commitment to uplift their communities, and we are proud to be associated with you and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Holmes.

Caption: Monjasa Namibia General Manager, Sean Holmes (centre left) and Promiseland trustee, Jessica Mosterst (centre right) celebrate the marine fuel bunker’s substantial contribution to the early childhood development project run by the Promiseland Trust for vulnerable children in Walvis Bay.