Consumer uptake of Tafel Radler exceeds breweries expectations – trend expected to continue

Tafel Radler, the first offering for the brand in the flavoured, low alcohol segment which was launched in September last year by Namibia Breweries, exceeded all expectations in terms of consumer uptake according to the Group.

Breweries on Friday released their half year ended 31 December 2018 financial results and said that Tafel Radler performed so well that it required special arrangements for additional packaging to meet demand.

According to the Group’s Finance Director, Graeme Mouton, the consumer shift towards flavoured and low alcohol beverages continues, with a commensurate increase in demand for products such as Tafel Radler. “This trend is expected to continue,” he added.

In the non alcoholic beverage segment, Mouton said, the McKane range of premium mixers was expanded to include cranberry, grapefruit and ginger ale options.

“As a result of limited pack size options Vigo and Code were not able to achieve sustainable volumes and thus the soft drinks portfolio was trimmed with both brands being discontinued,” he added.

Meanwhile Mouton said the Group’s Vision 2025 and the strategic cycle is in development.

“The Group will continue to focus on expanding its product portfolio, which includes the craft beer, soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages portfolios that appeal to a wider consumer base in Namibia, South Africa and beyond,” he concluded.

The company’s brand portfolio includes leading brands such as Windhoek Lager, Windhoek Draught, Windhoek Light, Tafel Lager, Tafel Lite, Tafel Radler, King Lager and McKane, amongst others.