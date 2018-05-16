Letshego Bank launches all-in-1 easy access financial solution

Letshego Bank Namibia this week launched ‘LetsGo’ – an all-in-1 solution for its customers in Windhoek, which enables customers to save, pay and get paid, at a cost effective rate with Letshego’s pay-as-you-use fees.

According to the company, with LetsGo, customers can save at competitive interest rates on lower balances – 7% interest on any balances below N$5,000 and 3.5% on balances above N$5,000. All one needs N$20 to open the LetsGo account.

With the LetsGo account customers can access and move their money via their mobile phone (USSD and WiCode), Debit Card, as well as walk into the Windhoek and Katutura branches, the company added in a statement.

Letshego Nambia’s CEO Ester Kali said the bank is committed to diversifying its financial solutions to increase access and choice for customers.

“LetsGo makes saving easy, accessible and affordable and whats more important, you won’t miss out on earning interest just because you may have a low balance. Letshego aims to encourage a savings culture by offering competitive rates on low balances, this is just another way we are delivering on our promise to increase financial inclusion and improve lives,” she added.

As part of the launch, Letshego Bank Namibia will bring their services even closer to their customers and assist them to be the first to acquire LetsGo Solution at Monte Christo Shopping Centre (Shoprite) 18 May, Khomas Grove (Funky Town) 19 May, Black Chain mall 01 June and Shop and Stop Okuryangava 02 June.