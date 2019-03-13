Competition to build further awareness on the importance of achieving a visa free Africa launched – Youth urged to enter

#VisaFreeAfrica (VFA) recently introduced the 55 Voices for a Visa Free Africa writing competition, inviting all African youth to share stories about the challenges they faced with intra-continent travel, according to APO Group on behalf of National Aviation Services (NAS)

VFA is a global campaign to facilitate mobility in Africa driven by the Kigali Global Shapers in partnership with National Aviation Services, the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Kigali Global Shapers, a community whose vision is to create a platform that engages with the youth to inspire innovation and change launched the writing competition to build further awareness on the important of achieving a visa free Africa.

According to the statement, this campaign will help put a face to a large number of young Africans with missed opportunities in areas of education, tourism, health and work among many sectors they would thrive in.

The “55Voices4Africa” competition is open to all African nationals between the ages of 18 to 30 years, based in any African country.

To participate in the competition, one should submit a story that is a narrative based on an experience the writer or someone they know has faced when traveling to or from an African country that involved a tedious process to acquire a visa.

The essay should be no more than 1,000 words in a narrative nonfiction style written in English, French, Arabic or Portuguese. Prizes up to US$1,500 and chance to have your article published are up for grabs.

Deadline for submissions is 15 Apri at 11:59 PM GMT.

The submitted story must be an original work, entirely owned by the entrant, and does not infringe on the copyright, trademark, intellectual property privacy or other rights of any third party under applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Winners will be announced by 30 April 2019. To submit your entry visit: www.VisaFreeAfrica.com.