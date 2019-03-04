Meatco Foundation supports Ohangwena Cooperative with conservation agriculture project

The Meatco Foundation recently supported the Ohangwena Livestock Marketing Cooperative to develop a project proposal, which was funded by Global Environmental Facility.

The project focuses on Conservation Agriculture, Rangeland and Livestock Management, and Livestock Marketing at Omupanda, Ekulu and Wangolo grazing areas in the region.

The project, which started in November 2018, allows the Meatco Foundation to provide technical support in the implementation of its activities. Thus far, three cluster training in rangeland and livestock management and Conservation Agriculture training have been conducted. These farmers also received fertilisers while livestock farmers conducted the over-seeding of perennial grass.

“The two tractors were received in May 2018 and are used for ripper furrowing, hence complementing the CA component of the project. The farmers and cooperative members have also benefited from ripper furrowing services during 2018/2019 and the ploughing services amounted to more than 50 hectares prepared by January 2019,” Meatco Foundation’s Project Manager, Kuniberth Shamathe

Meanwhile, these interventions have improved income generation for the Cooperative by means of the ploughing services and commissions.