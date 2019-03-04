Health Ministry gets boost from Ohorongo Cement, German partners

The Ministry of Health and Social Services received medical equipment to complement existing medical facilities, through the support of Ohorongo Cement and Support Ulm e.V.

Ohorongo Cement and Support Ulm e.V. continue to assist with the improvement of public health provision through sourcing medical equipment from partners in Germany.

The latest consignment of medical equipment was made possible through the German Armed Forces.

Through its corporate social responsibilities arm, the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, the two partners donated, among others, surgical equipment and eye test kits valued in excess of N$ 1 million to the health ministry.

Esther Mbathera, a Trustee at Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust said they are happy to support the government where they can, especially in the health and education sector, because they can not afford to have an unproductive population as a result of poor health services and expect the economy to thrive.

“That is why we must all collectively contribute towards a well functioning health sector for our people,” she added.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Julieta Kavetuna, said the Ministry is not oblivious to the great efforts by Ohorongo and its partners, especially Support Ulm e.V, a German non-governmental and non-profit organisation.

“I know this is a long term commitment that you have made and you honoured it for the past ten years, which is an indication that Ohorongo Cement and Support Ulm e.V. care about the well being of our people, therefore we will forever by indebted to you for your efforts, especially to Prof Dr. Heinz Maier and his tea,” she added.

Kaventuna indicated that a large part of the donation from will be send to intermediate hospitals in the South of the country.

Other medical equipment that was donated includes thermometers, stethoscopes, weighing scales, blood pressure machines, glucometers, home ECG devices and hospital beds.

Meanwhile, a current agreement between the German Support Ulm e.V., Ohorongo and the health ministry provides seeks for opportunities and projects aimed at improving the public health infrastructure and service in the country, primarily through the provision of medical equipment.

Over the past ten years a donation of over 800 wheelchairs, 300 hospital beds, blood pressure machines, commodes, walking frames and other much needed equipment to the local health sector.