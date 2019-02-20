Namfisa bags best annual report award for 8th consecutive year

Good corporate governance and stakeholder management is key, in producing the best annual report, according to the Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (Namfisa).

The Authority said this following their recent PMR Africa Diamond Award, which they received for producing the best Annual Report for 2018 for the 8th year running.

“This award is a result hard work and commitment in building improved beneficial relationships with our customers and stakeholders, premised on collaboration, trust and productive and active engagement,” says the regulatory authority’s CEO Kenneth Simataa Matomola.

While thanking his team Matomola stressed that Namfisa employees strive to demonstrate efficient and effective accountability to stakeholders and customers, and that has led to winning this award.

Winning the PMR Award, Matomola says affirms again that Namfisa is a leader in good corporate governance, stakeholder engagement and prudent management of resources.

Caption: Right to Left :Russel Mufaya: General Manager Human Resources, Kenneth Matomola CEO, Floris Fleermuys General Manager Research and Statistics. The Annual report publication IS downloadable from www.namfisa.com.na.