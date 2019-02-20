Grocery shopping made convenient – Pick n Pay launches online store

Pick n Pay Namibia this week launched an online store service, www.buyonline.com.na, to make grocery shopping more convenient for Windhoek residents.

The online store offers over 1300 products while the rest of the list is being upgraded. While online prices remain the same as in-store, a delivery fee of N$40 is payable for residents in Windhoek and N$80 on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Pick n Pay Namibia Managing Director, Norbert Wurm at the launch said one very noticeable and rapidly growing aspect of the digital sphere, is online shopping which is slowly but surely also enjoying steady growth in the local space.

“Digital transformation has played a significant role in keeping the O&L purpose alive, and stimulating our vision of being the most progressive and inspiring company. While more still needs to be done to embrace this new and exciting era of communication, we are inspired by the group’s communication that has adapted to, and embraced digitalization which is evident in the number of key appointments to drive this movement,” he added.

Wurm said the store commenced its pilot phase in October 2018 to test the site and its compatibility.

According to Pick n Pay Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller the online service was met with great excitement during its pilot phase, and has since gone viral.

“We even have customers from overseas that makes use of the Pick n Pay online store to purchase groceries and have it delivered to their families here in Windhoek. Online shopping is definitely the future. It offers our customers the convenience of shopping from their home or office and basically gives you more time for things more important,” Moller added.

The founders of the online service providers are four young locals that identified the need to take grocery shopping to the next level.

Sacky Amutenya first created the service in early 2015, which went live in May later that year. In June 2016 he was joined by Iyaloo Nekundi, Richard Chambula, and Naftal Shailemo, and together they created the company, Four Clicks E-Commerce Trading as Buy Online Namibia.

“The journey of Buy Online Namibia was not easy, we had many challenges that faced us on this path of shaping the service, but we made it. And after knocking on several retailers’ doors to get on board and make use of our service, PnP Namibia was the first retailer that embraced our idea and decided to take us up on the challenge,”Amutenya said.

Meanwhile, Amutenya said PnP Namibia’s support and the acquisition of their service brings hope to local business in the country especially to entrepreneurs.

Caption: Waldemar von Lieres (PnP Namibia Finance Director); Naftal Shailemo (co-founder, Buy Online Namibia); Richard Chambula (co-founder, Buy Online Namibia; Norbert Wurm (PnP Namibia Managing Director); Sacky Amutenya (co-founder, Buy Online Namibia), and Victoria Moller (PnP Namibia Marketing Manager).