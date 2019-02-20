Agriculture Ministry, UNESCO to host training workshop on groundwater modelling

The UNESCO International Hydrological Programme with the support of the UNESCO Office in Windhoek and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry will conduct training workshops on water and gender and groundwater modelling on 25 to26 February at the ministry.

The two training workshops, will convened within the framework of the Governance of Groundwater Resources in Transboundary Aquifers project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, will be run in parallel and are targeted to government officials and university students.

The training workshops were developed considering the recommendations of the UNESCO-FAO-World Bank-International Association of Hydrogeologists Global Groundwater Governance project funded by the Global Environment Facility, and will be an opportunity to promote and forge collaborative research and sharing of good practices on groundwater governance.

The training workshops are also aimed at reinforcing existing links with the Namibia University of Science and Technology, in particular through the UNESCO Chair in Sustainable Water Research from Climate Adaptation in Arid Environments, as a means to pave the way towards a longstanding cooperation for building capacity of the future generation of water policy-makers.