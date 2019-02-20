Revived High School Dance Off to keep youth busy and off the streets

The Renewed Youth Organisation (RYO) has revived the ‘High School Dance Off’, a dance platform for high schools in and around Windhoek.

The series of events will commence as from 28 February and all schools have been invited to participate.

The organisors have promised a bigger and better event and encouraged students to form dance groups within their schools and face a panel of judges, including the renowned dance master Keanu Greeves.

“The overall winning group will then represent their school in the semi-finals to take place early April, which takes them a step closer to the grand prize of N$10,000,” they added.

RYO indicated that dance is one of the methods used to bring school learners together and remains an interactive yet fun experience not only for them, but also the community at large.

“Consequently enabling RYO to reach its goal to create better engaging platforms to work towards improved youth development programs for all young people in Namibia,” they said.

“It’s that time young, High School Dance Off awaits you. Its time to put on your dancing shoes. Its time to show Namibia what your school is made of. Its time to secure your place in the finals. It’s time for #namibia #highschool #dancebattle #youth #youth #empowerment #diversity #danceunite #vibes #groove #oldschool #popup #bboy #ballet #kwaito #house #contemp #movement #art #poetry #dream #collab,” they added.

Caption: For more information on how to enter and to partner with RYO in attaining bigger and better goals through attaining knowledge and opportunities provided by their youth development programs contact Liezel Ndjaronguru at 0813159024.