2019 Newspaper Cup host’s final inspection

The Namibian Newspaper Cup organising committee will visit Mariental this week for a final inspection meeting with the local organising committee as the town readies to host the 2019, The Namibian Newspaper Cup during the Easter weekend from 19 to 22 April.

Late last year the Hardap Region were chosen to host the 2019 edition of the much anticipated regional under-20 football and netball Competion fending off Oshana and Karas Regions.

The last time the Region and the town of Mariental hosted the Newspaper Cup was in 2005 and they lost 1-0 to Otjozondjupa in the final before making amends to win in 2006 in Walvis Bay, Erongo region. They were also losing finalist in 2004.

As part of the criteria to hosting the Namibia newspaper Cup, the host town must have a stadium with an artificial or natural grass; have a minimum capacity for 2000 people and suitable lighting for night games as well as a PA system.

Bidding towns are also informed that the Namibia Football Association the Namibia newspaper retain the commercial rights to the competition and there should be acceptable accommodation for a delegation from each region as well for match officials,Football Association, Namibian Newspaper officials.

Medical standby for the duration of the tournament, catering and security are also amongst the conditions for hosting the Namibia newspaper Cup.