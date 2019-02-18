Getting your affairs in order with Anielle von Finckenstein

“Death may be an inevitable part of life, but it is in our human nature not to want to think about it – be it our own or that of a loved one. But the consequence of not preparing for tragedy can be devastating” says Anielle von Finckenstein, the recent addition to the FNB Fiduciary team.

Von Finckenstein, the new Fiduciary Manager, holds an LLB from the University of Stellenbosch and completed her law articles at Koep & Partners when working in private practice. She has contributed to academic publications during her article clerkship and thereafter, in the field of Environmental Law.

Very few people attend to their estate planning, leaving others with the responsibility of trying to make sense of complex estate administration process for which they are entirely unprepared. This is where von Finckenstein’s expertise will assist in managing the legal technical side of the fiduciary business.

Von Finckenstein, in her new role, will oversee trusts, wills and estates, and will manage the department to ensure optimal performance and service delivery.

“FNB Fiduciary is an important segment as it provides an essential value-add to our customers. We assist customers in getting their affairs in order and in understanding and administering the process that will follow their eventual passing, to ensure their loved ones are met with the least challenges possible during such a difficult time. I look forward to the new and unique challenges of my role and to the year ahead,” concluded von Finckenstein.