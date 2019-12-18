Mature golfers battle over two days for a swipe at Coastal Senior cup

Tim Botha (middle) is the new senior golf champion of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior open golf day tournament, played over two days last week at the Rossmund golf course. Some 29 sexa- and septuagenarians competed for the title. Although the event involved the play-offs between the coastal and central seniors, the emphasis was on performances by individual players.

Botha received his trophy from the tournament organiser, Tienie van Rensburg (left) and the branch manager of Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund branch, Suzette Mouton. He has proven to be a formidable player, having won the Player of the Day award last year at the same event.

Botha’s winning score of 73 took him to the top position with Harald Engling and John Horne contending for second spot, both with a score of 68. Engling was named second because he is three years older than Horne, giving him a handicap advantage.

The winner was elated about his performance, saying after the tournament that this was his first win. “I was nervous at the beginning since my competitors are top senior golfers with good reputations in the sport. I, however, kept my nerves and delivered my best performance to date. Thank you, Bank Windhoek, for such a fantastic tournament,” he quipped.

The tournament was part of Bank Windhoek’s Summer Festival, which is currently underway at the coast and will conclude on Saturday, 21 December 2019, with the Beach Bash and the Tiger Trails.