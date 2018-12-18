Shivakola-Mberira invited to visit Germany in February 2019 for the Berlin International Film Festival

Founding Member and Regional Film Development Executive of the Filmmakers Association of Namibia, Moses Shivakola-Mberira, will participate in an information tour to Germany within the framework of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, taking place from 6 to 14 February 2019.

HE Christian Schlaga, the German Ambassador to Namibia presented the official invitation to the film maker earlier this week, pointing out that the trip is part of the German Government’s visitor programme which regularly invites Namibian leaders on sector-specific educational tours to Germany.

Shivakola-Mberira will be introduced to the different sections of the festival and attend the live broadcast of the festival’s opening ceremony and the first screening at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival 2019, together with other film makers, producers and film critics from different countries.

The visit’s programme also includes discussions with government representatives on cultural policy with regard to film funding and exchanges with young up-and-coming directors. This trip will put Shivakola-Mberira in touch with a network of film workers, and with the German film industry in general.