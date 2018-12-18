Bids for Walvis Bay-Kranzberg railway upgrade to close end of January next year

The Ministry of Works and Transport has invited bids for the technical audit consultancy services for the upgrading of the 210km Walvis Bay-Kranzberg Railway.

The deadline for bids is 30 January next year.

The railway upgrade is part of the N$288 million Transport Infrastructure Project, which is financed by the government and African Development Bank.

The responsibilities of the technical audit services on the railway upgrade include: assessing compliance with contract specifications, quality assurance and control regimes review of the design, identifying deficiencies and potential shortcomings.

The transport project is intended to promote linkages to the Walvis Bay sea port in particular – to support the Southern African state’s Vision 2030 objectives which include the establishment of a regional logistics hub. It includes not only the upgrade of rail but also road networks.