Recycle and re-use – retrenched Namfisa computers support administrative capacity of UNAM’s Oshakati campus

Posted by | Dec 18, 2018 |

Towards the end of the academic year, the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority donated a number of retrenched PCs to the Oshakati campus of the University of Namibia. The computer will be used by the university’s administration department.

However, as per the authority’s policy, the computer cases are donated without hard drives. Once these have been replaced, the computers will be fully functional.

“We hope that the donation will aid the University its pursuit for operational efficiency and improved service to its students,” stated the authority adding that the donation is part of its stakeholder engagement to help build beneficial relationships, based on collaboration and trust.

Caption: Thank you Namfisa! From the left, Namfisa staff members, Dennis Shaalukeni, Julia Nambili, Anna Hanghome and Vicky Muranda with Prof Frednard Gideon and Ms Uugwanga of the University of Namibia.

 

