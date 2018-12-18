Even regulators have hearts – Orange Babies children each gets a Christmas shoebox with personal items

Orange Babies, the foundation taking care of a large number of orphans and vulnerable children, received a substantial donation from the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority for a Christmas shoebox for every child.

The donation was presented to the charity last week by the authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility committee and received by the charity’s staff.

The authority said the donation will assist Orange Babies to put together a shoebox with necessities worth N$250 in time for the children to experience a little of the Christmas spirit. The donation was collected from among the authority’s staff who “opened their hearts and pockets to make a child smile by participating in the initiative.”

“As part of Namfisa’s leadership creed, the authority stands together and supports teamwork because we care. To remain exemplary, Namfisa took part in this hearty campaign and will continue to defend the values that the regulator stands for,” the authority stated.