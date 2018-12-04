Swakopmunder Musikwoche offers six concerts to young and old musicians

The Swakopmunder Musikwoche starts this weekend with the first concert scheduled for Sunday 09 December at the Lutheran Church in Swakopmund. The ten-day entertainment gala kicks off this Friday evening with registration and the official opening.

Musikwoche Programme:

* Friday 07 and Saturday 08 December – Registration and the official opening.

* Sunday 09 December at 10:00 – Musical accompaniment of church service by lecturers at the Lutheran Church, 9 Otavi Street, Swakopmund.

* Tuesday 11 December at 19:00 – Lecturer Concert at the Hanjo Böhlke Aula, Namib High School.

* Wednesday 12 December at 16:00 – Open Air Brass Concert at the Swakopmund Amphitheatre.

* Thursday 13 December at 18:30 – Youth and Ensemble Concert at the Hanjo Böhlke Aula, Namib High School.

* Friday 14 December at 19:00 – Main Concert at the Hanjo Böhlke Aula, Namib High School.

* Saturday 15 December at 19:00 – Second performance of the Main Concert in the same venue.

Music professionals from both national and international institutions have been invited to instruct and assist young and old Namibian musicians. The event lasts a total of ten days and includes a series of concerts for the public.

The Musikwoche is hosted under the patronage of the German Evangelic Lutheran Church’s Swakopmund parish.

Tickets for any of the concerts can be obtained at Namib High School between 09:00 and 12:00 every day for the duration of the event.

The event is sponsored by Bank Windhoek. For more information, visit www.musikwoche.com or contact Ailly Namupala on 081 304 1284 or via email at [email protected]