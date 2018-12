VW introduces a special edition Amarok – ‘Dark Label’

Johannesburg – With over 30,000 Amaroks sold in southern Africa since its launch in 2010, Volkswagen announced this week it has added a special edition Amarok, the Dark Label.

From the outside the special edition Amarok Dark Label distinguishes itself from the rest of the Amarok range through the locally-sourced MAXE matte black styling bar with ’Amarok‘ lettering, door handles and exterior mirrors in matte black, matte black highlight front protection grille with dark chrome lacquered ledges, tinted rear windows, blacked-out B-pillars, black side sills, ’Dark Label‘ décor film on the sides, smoked taillights and new 18-inch ’Rawson‘ alloy wheels.

Inside the Amarok Dark Label, the new black ’Greenhouse‘ headlining, Vienna leather seats, silk glance chrome air vent borders and floor mats embroidered with ‘Dark Label‘ lettering continue the design theme of this special model.

Functional and standard features of the Amarok Dark Label include bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, front and rear park distance control, tyre pressure monitor, ’Plus‘ multi-function on-board computer, ’Composition Media‘ infotainment system, app-connect with voice control and multi-function steering wheel.

A comprehensive list of safety equipment comes as standard on the special edition Amarok, including on and offroad Electronic Stabilisation Programme and Volkswagen’s award-winning Automatic Post-Collision Braking System which can reduce the chance or severity of a secondary accident in the event of a collision.

Additionally, the Amarok Dark Label can be customised with the following optional features; seat heating (winter package), increased GVM/ heavy duty suspension, rear view camera, climatronic air-conditioning, ’Discover Media‘ infotainment system (including Satnav) as well as rubber floor covering for the cab and passenger compartment.

With a length of 5.25 metres and a width of 2.23 metres including the mirrors, the Amarok presents an aggresive stance and offers everything that could be expected from a rugged bakkie. The volumous loading area of the Amarok Dark Label is wide enough to accommodate a Euro pallet placed sideways.

Under the skin, the Amarok’s powerhouse is the tried and tested 2.0 BiTDi engine which generates 132kW from 4000 rpm and 420Nm of torque from 1500 to 2000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 8-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4MOTION four-wheel drive system. The Amarok Dark Label completes the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 11.3 seconds and has a top speed of 179km/h. It has an average fuel consumption of 8.5 litres per 100 kilometres. The fuel tank holds 80 litres.

In Namibia, the Amarok Dark Label retails north of N$675,000.

Itl comes standard with a 3-year/100,000 km manufacturer warranty, 5-year/90 000 km Genuine Automotion Service Plan and 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service intervals are 15,000 km.