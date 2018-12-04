SBS students given the opportunity to register during the festive season

The Southern Business School Namibian (SBS) distance education registration for 2019 commenced at the end of November and will run until 16 March next year according to a statement.

The tertiary institute will also host roadshows which will cater for see most regions in the country.

Albin Jacobs, Director of Southern Business School Namibia said people are hungry for self improvement and empowering themselves through educations, therefore SBS Namibia provides a way in which people can access tertiary education in their own time and when it suits them.

“I hope more students will take the opportunity to register because we have made the process as smooth as possible for them and hope they will pursue an academic career,” he added.

Jacobs confirmed that registration for higher education qualification does not take more than an hour and the courses are all accredited, recognised and offered via the distance mode of delivery.

“Distance learning is a truly viable alternative to the other modes of tertiary education opportunities on offer in the country and is also a cheaper alternative, NQA recognised, which is essential or students that take their studies seriously,” he explained.