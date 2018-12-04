Oshakati Hospital resuscitated with life saving equipment

The Oshakati Intermediate State Hospital became the latest beneficiary of resuscitation equipment from the MTC Care initiative

The donation which were handed over to the hospital will be used to train and educate staff and enable them to efficiently and effectively cater to different patient care areas of the hospital.

The Special advisor to the MOHSS and Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Korbinian Amutenya, said that the level of resuscitation that is being conducted at the hospital, has been below standard and that there were a lot of noteworthy deficiencies, not only in terms of access to drugs and equipment, but the quality of resuscitation offered by different staff members indicates that there is room for necessary improvement.

“The act of sharing is the core of the initiative’s existence. Sharing and caring syncs and resonates quite well with what MTC Care initiative represents, and we are excited to have donated the equipment meet the government half way with a little that we can. Healthcare should and cannot be left up to Government alone. These initiative is solely driven and financed by the MTC’s staff, and we will invariably upholds our value to extend a helping hand to the next person and give an iota of hope and give possible assistance to people whenever necessary,”said Joseph Mundjindi, Chairman of MTC Care.

Mundjindi added that with a narrow stream of fund, the initiative scans and selects causes to streamline its support to and with little resources, and it has managed to assist several beneficiaries.

In July this year, two old age homes, namely the Immanuel Ouetehuis in Okahandja and Annalie Olivier in Rehoboth topped out to be beneficiaries, where items such as blankets, beanies, and washing machines were given donated to.