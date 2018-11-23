Adonai Trust mobilises commercial support to help prepare prisoners for a life outside gaol

Pastor Martin Ganseb from Alpha Course Prison Ministry attended to an extraordinary but very special ministry over the past three months. He convinced more than 250 prisoners in four different correctional facilities to participate in the holistic Money Map sessions conducted by Bank Windhoek and the Adonai Trust.

The sessions started in Walvis Bay in September with 86 inmates and later rolled out to Elizabeth Nepembe, Divundu and Keetmanshoop prisons. The programme came to an end last week when all participants received their certificates for successfully completing the intensive two-week training sessions.

“Your Journey to Financial Freedom” is the banner covering the Money Map training sessions. Inmates are familiarised with a number of existential responses that relate to financial, mental and spiritual fitness. The programme is guided by scripture basing its tenets on Biblical concepts.

Ndara Noa, an inmate from the Elizabeth Nepembe Correctional Facility, commented “This course has made me a better person. My goal now is to change from being an offender to becoming a job provider. I have learned a lot about God, finances and how to make the right decisions. I will share the knowledge with my family and friends.”

In a similar vein, Michael Witbooi from Keetmanshoop said “Before prison, I never thought about saving money. I would spend my entire salary on alcohol with my friends and had nothing the following day. I was in debt and had to hide when it came to paying my debts. This made my life frustrating and restless. The training has indeed changed my life.”

Sanet Vermeulen of the Adonai Trust expressed her profound appreciation for the bank’s contribution. “Thank you Bank Windhoek for partnering with us on this venture. From the feedback received, we have noted that together, we have made a huge impact in the inmates’ lives. We appreciate your support and look forward to continue on this path in the near future,” she said.

Caption: Inmates and wardens of the Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility showed a keen interest in the Money Map training offered by the Adonai Trust in partnership with Bank Windhoek. The training is conducted by Pastor Marting Ganseb of Alpha Course Prison Ministry, standing here third from right among his rather unique flock.