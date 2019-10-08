Why not blow your horn a little louder – donated instruments to help Church Brass Band to reachout further

The German Embassy in Windhoek and the Goethe-Institut Namibia handed over a donation of brass instrument to the New African Methodist Episcopal Church Brass Band last week.

The donation consists of ten music stands, three cornets, three trumpets and three trombones at a value of approximately N$120,000.

The Germany Embassy in a statement said that they handed over the musical instrument on the occasion of the celebration on the Day of German Unity and the brass brand played the donated instrument during the event to entertain the guest with songs and also presented the German and Namibian national anthems.

The New African Methodist Episcopal Bras Band (Youth) is led by Kaptein Hendrik Ismael Witbooi and has performed numerous times at notable occasions and is made up of young musicians from Windhoek and surrounding areas

“The donation of instruments will enable the band to reach out to even more young people and increase the scope of their work,” the Embassy added.

The funding was provided by the Goethe-Institut in the framework of their support of music groups in different countries and through their cultural programme work they promote art and exhibitions, film, theatre, dance, literature and music.