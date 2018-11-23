Huawei Cloud to help global enterprises and developers create, deploy, and manage blockchain applications

SHENZHEN – Huawei Cloud officially launched its Blockchain Service (BCS) for global use on a fortnight ago, after launching it for commercial use in China in October.

Now available on the international Huawei Cloud website, the service helps global enterprises and developers create, deploy, and manage blockchain applications quickly and at minimal cost on Huawei Cloud. Its global launch lays the foundations for a distributed global blockchain platform.

Being Proactive Essential to Building a Blockchain Ecosystem

Blockchain features decentralization, tamper resistance, and traceability, and builds trust between transaction participants. As such, blockchain generates value when used in enterprise applications in specific industry scenarios. Enterprises in various industries are currently exploring the applications of blockchain, but deploying a blockchain on a cloud is no mean feat. Indeed, developers need to have a thorough understanding of blockchain technologies. Deployment is also time-consuming.

As early as 2016, Huawei joined Hyperledger, the most influential open source project in the blockchain field, hosted by the Linux Foundation. For its continuous technical and code contributions in two sub-projects, Fabric and STL, Huawei has been recognized as a key Hyperledger maintainer. Huawei is also the only maintainer from Asia in these sub-projects.

BCS is a cloud service that capitalizes on the advantages of HUAWEI CLOUD’s container and security technologies, among others. It is easy to use, efficient, and universally applicable, and can be used in data applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), finance, and other fields. The scenarios it can be used in cover data transactions, identity authentication, proof of information (such as real estate and education), remote healthcare, food source tracing, the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and IoT device management. It offers substantial assistance for establishing a technological ecosystem and digitally transforming industries.

Huawei Cloud is now focused on developing its blockchain platform to offer technical support for enterprises that develop blockchain applications and solutions.

BCS has the following advantages:

Open and easy to use

Built-in compliance with Hyperledger Fabric 1.1 and Kubernetes, featuring a simple configuration, deployment in minutes, and automatic multi-angle E2E O&M

Flexible and efficient

Multiple efficient consensus algorithms (5,000+ TPS) and flexible switching, dynamic joining or quitting of multi-role nodes and members, and container-based physical resource management

Cost-effective

Lower development and deployment costs, pay-per-use convenience, reduced O&M costs with unified management, and auto scaling and upgrade/rollback on demand

Robust security and privacy protections

Complete management and isolation of users, keys, and permissions; multi-layer encryption and privacy assurance; fully demonstrated cyber security infrastructure

Huawei Cloud BCS is dedicated to providing enterprises with a solid foundation for innovation and development, working with enterprises to build a better world.

Using BCS, a company can establish a blockchain system perfectly suited to its own business in just 5 to 10 minutes.