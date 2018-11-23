Otjozundjupa-based brewer takes its Corporate Social Investment to other regions too

Okahandja-based brewer of Castle Lager, AB InBev Namibia, last week broke ground in Gobabis for the second phase of the Lady Pohamba Maternity Waiting Home consisting of a N$300,000 guard house and adjacent areas. Since the home opened in February this year, it has housed 115 expecting mothers.

The brewer’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Ms Maija-Lisa Hangala said the need for a guard house was identified through the AB InBev Omaheke Trust.

Commenting on the need for continued Public Private Partnerships, the Governor of the Omaheke Region, Hon Festus Ueitele thanked AB InBev Namibia for their milestone contribution for the completion of the Lady Pohamba Maternity Waiting Home.

Hangala said “The construction and rehabilitation of these facilities is a partnership between the government, the private sector and this community. It is in this partnership context that we are appealing to you as leaders of this community to please take care of these facilities. These are investments that will stand the test of time and further help to support the sustainability and development of the Omaheke region and the country at large.”

Uitele added “The importance of private sector involvement can never be over-emphasised. The government alone can not attend to the needs of all our people. The needs of our people are multiple and as such the public sector, the government and the private sector need to harness their energies and collaborate their efforts to bring about socio-economic development for those in need. Today we are excited to witness the site handover to the contractor and the groundbreaking ceremony.”

The construction of such maternity homes falls under the World Health Organisation’s programme to reduce child mortality and to improve both the mother and the child’s health while addressing the delays which lead to maternal and child mortality.

The Lady Pohamba Maternity Waiting Home in Gobabis was constructed to help improve maternal and child health to provide expecting mothers with access to safe obstetric services and by preventing pregnancy and labour related complications that could lead to maternal and neonatal deaths.

According to Jermia Shikulo, Director of Health in the Omaheke Region, the facility accommodates pregnant mothers that are coming from far who don’t have accommodation close to the health services.

Caption: Maija Lisa Hangala, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at AB InBev driving home a point on their role in the upliftment of communities. Listening attentively is the Omaheke Director of Health, Mr Jermia Shikulo.