Six German Language learners to convey local culture and lifestyle during student exchange programme

By Natasha Jacha.

The Association supporting German School Societies in Namibia (AGDS) and the German Ambassador, Christian Schlaga this week met with students from different schools who will participate in a student exchange to Germany.

Students, Cynthea Izaks, Jaydine Feris, Mauritz du Preez, Chanelle Viviers,, Tyler Hancox and Alessandra von Wielligh will be in Germany for 8 to 12 weeks.

The AGDS, together with the Association for German Cultural Relations Abroad has been organising stays for local youths during the local summer break in Germany for many years.

During their stay, the six students will be accommodated in German host families, visit the schools of their partner children and thus get to know daily German life. The group will also convey Namibian culture and lifestyle to their German friends.

In return, the host children from Germany will spend 6 to 8 weeks in Namibia during their summer holidays to also get to know the people and the country.

In his speech, Ambassador Schlaga commended the young people on taking their hearts into their hands and going to a completely new country and environment. He encouraged the students to open their eyes and minds during this adventure.

This year’s exchange was financially supported by the Embassy with N$23,714,50. Through this, the German Embassy supports the goal of the programme: improving the language skills of the students and allowing them to get to know German culture.

Caption: German Ambassador Schlaga with the student for the exchange programme namely: Cynthea Izaks, Jaydine Feris, Mauritz du Preez, Chanelle Viviers, Tyler Hancox, Alessandra von Wielligh.