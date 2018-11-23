N$500 fine or imprisonment for individuals who dump plastic bags in National Parks

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism, this week officially announced the ban of plastic bags in protected areas.

At an event at Daan Viljoen Game Lodge on Thursday, the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said the recent development is historic in the waste management and pollution control programmes of the country.

“The move signifies our serious commitment to control pollution in our country in line with the recently launched National Solid Waste Management Strategy, the National Development Plan and United Nations Sustainable Goal No. 3 on health and well being,” he said

According to Pohamba Government Gazette No. 6285 of April 2017 amended the regulations of the Nature Conservation Ordinance of 1975 with the insertion of a new provision that no person shall enter a game park or nature reserve with a plastic bag.

Shifeta said a person who contravenes this ban is liable to a fine not exceeding N$500 or to imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both such a fine and such imprisonment.

The minister called on all tourists not to carry plastic carrier bags into the protected areas. Shifeta said that his ministry will step up efforts to enforce this ban over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Namibia Wildlife Resorts Leonard Iipumbu at the announcement said the Resorts is in the process of developing its waste management system which will become an integral part of their business.