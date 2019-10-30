More than 2000 leaders from various sectors trained by the African Leadership Institute

More than 60 students from different schools including the Ministry of Health and Social Services officially graduated and received their NQA accredited Certificate in Transformational Leadership.

FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust donated an amount of N$475,000 to support the work of the African Leadership Institute.

Chrisna Fourie, Marketing Director of African Leadership Institute (ALI) delivered the champion of change address and said that the institute has since 2006, trained more than 2000 leaders from various sectors.

“At ALI we believe Namibia will be an example to Africa and Africa to the whole world. At ALI, we inspire and enable leaders to lead powerful transformation – where they are. We equip and develop leaders with soft hearts, tough minds, upright characters and skillful hands to transform Africa,” she said.

At the same ceremony, Shiikwa Kathingo, Area Sales and Service Manager, FNB Central North Cluster pledged the bank’s support; while at the same time congratulating the successful certificate recipients of the leadership development course for Health Administrators.

“This donation highlights our commitment towards education and skills development programmes. We are delighted to commit to the leadership development of health administrators across Namibia in partnership with the health ministry and the African Leadership Institute,”he said

He added that the course had empowered and equipped the leaders to influence and lead change at the various hospitals.

“In order for the change to happen, we need leaders who can get in the patients’ shoes. Leaders who understand the importance of saving the lives of the people living in the communities we operate. The ability to successfully manage change has become one of the most important skills needed for personal happiness, the prosperity of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the country,” he concluded.