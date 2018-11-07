High level moves at Paratus for improved focus on regulatory and legal compliance, and continental marketing

The incumbent Paratus Telecom Managing Director, John D’Alton (right) is moving up in the group’s regional management structure. His departure sees the appointment of Andrew Hall as the new Managing Director for Paratus Namibia.

Hall will manage the country operation while D’Alton assumes responsibility for the group’s regulatory and legal compliance, as well as it broader marketing strategies.

Announcing the succession move this week, Paratus said Hall comes with a wealth of experience in leadership, strategy, operations, and many more skills specific to the telecommunications industry.

Paratus Chief Executive, Barney Harmse said that like D’Alton, Hall is an excellent all-rounder with many years’ experience in information and communication technology. Harmse said it is an honour to welcome Hall to his new position.

“After the acquisition of VOX Namibia in 2014, we were extremely chuffed that Andrew joined the Paratus family as the then MD of VOX Namibia,” said Harmse.

D’Alton, on the other hand, has walked side by side with his entrepreneur Chief Executive from the beginning, taking much credit for the group’s impressive growth and its expansion into the African market.

Hall said he is confident about his new role and the support from his staff. “We have the most dynamic and forward thinking team and I have gained a tremendous amount of experience in my time with the company and this team.”

“We are facing a few challenges in the group in specific areas where we need more focus and bigger guns. After much deliberation and new planning and consultation with John, we asked him if he would focus his attention on the huge responsibility of regulatory, legal and also marketing strategies for the Paratus Group of companies,” said Harmse.

Paratus has established a prolific Africa network largely independent from other network carriers. Although the development of its own infrastructure is a key component of business growth, Paratus believes that no organisation operates in isolation, and has thus established a symbiosis with strategically selected partner carrier networks to deliver a world-class collaborative pan-African network.

Paratus operates in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia, from there providing connectivity services to more than 20 African countries.