Kwata Cricket for kids gets financial shot in the arm

Kwata Cricket Namibia recently got a massive boost from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

FirstRand Foundation CSI Manager, Revonia Kahivere, said that this great softball development programme for Cricket Namibia had been specifically developed for young children.

“We are proudly involved with Kwata Cricket, which encompasses a fast, simplified version of cricket, which includes activities and games informing and encouraging participants on making healthy lifestyle choices,” she said.

The programme was officially launched in 2009 and piloted in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund but has since moved into many different regions. Currently the programme is active in six schools in Windhoek, 23 in the North, three in Nkurenkuru and five in Walvis Bay, and the number of children participating from totals 8440.

Peter Forster, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Namibia added that due to the partnership with the FirstRand Foundation Kwata Cricket can grow and develop.

“Over the past four months we have been able to deploy development officers into the regions, while 26 teachers and learners completed the FNB Kwata Cricket Course in Walvis Bay. We have also added some new schools and were able to host five FNB Kwata Cricket Fund days, which were attended by 850 learners,” Forster said.

“We believe in this programme because we have already seen the fruits, particularly with the success stories of Ben Shikongo, for example, who has represented the country in 2018 at the under 19 New Zealand Cricket World Cup, and Arrasta Diergaartd who is currently playing for the National Women’s team. We want to thank FirstRand Foundation for their ongoing support,” Forster added.

Caprtion: Elizabeth Nau-awases (10) from Auas Primary School and Marshell I Kipit (10) from Peoples’ Primary playing Cricket at Peoples’ Primary School.