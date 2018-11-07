Lesbians celebrate life through creativity

The Women’s Leadership Centre will be hosting the Namibian Lesbian Festival 2018 at the Warehouse Theatre on 8 November from 19:00 to 21:00. The festival will focus on Spoken Word poetry, stories and music, written and performed by young lesbian women from 7 regions in the country.

Participants have come together in Windhoek to hone their performance skills, facilitated by renowned artists Mel Mwevi and H, who are responsible for directing the show.

Through this creative work the Women’s Leadership Centre is promoting the voice, visibility, pride, courage and creativity of young lesbians as a means of healing from the trauma of social exclusion, dehumanisation and demonization many have experienced and is creating safe spaces for building sisterhood and solidarity. The entrance to the show is free and everyone is welcome.

LGBT people have faced discrimination, harassment and violence in the country and lesbians are occasionally the victims of so called corrective rape, where male rapist purport to raping the lesbian victim with the intent of curing her of her sexual orientation.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has called upon Namibia to adopt hate crime legislation punishing homophobic and transphobic violence and vigorously enforce it.