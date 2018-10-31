Miller supports agri students for practical training away from their campus

An Omusati vocational training school, inaugurated by Dr Sam Nujoma in 1992, was faced with the dilemma of not being able to supply sustenance to their agriculture students when they had to attend a course away from their campus.

However, upon learning of their plight, Namib Mills decided to support the students with pasta, maize meal and rice, so that they could continue with their training in agriculture.

The non-governmental organisation, ‘Development Aid from People to People (DAPP)’, runs the vocational training school near Outapi in the Omusati region. The centre is piloting a course in agriculture for which the students had to attend a 3-week practical on a farm in the district to learn about animal husbandry and agronomy. But the centre could not afford to provide its own students with food for the duration of the practical.

Wanting the students to complete their practical, Namib Mills came to the rescue and donated 210 kg staple products.

DAPP stated that the food donation served as a much needed aid in reducing the students’ monthly food budget. This gesture did not go unnoticed or unappreciated by the students.

“I am very grateful to Namib Mills that they could assist us so we could spend good time for learning a lot of new farming skills at the farm,” said Aune Amunyela, a second year student at the DAPP Vocational Training School.

The centre said the course they offer in agriculture is accredited by the Namibia Qualifications Authority at level 2 & 3. “The comprehensive unit standards that form part of the curriculum require a lot of hands on experience and some theoretical understanding of basic farming methods.”

“While the course is aimed at training the students for Namibia’s agricultural sector, it also strives to equip the students with entrepreneurial skills that can help them to farm on their own or improve their communal farming needs,” stated DAPP.

“DAPP VTS greatly appreciates the partnership with Namib Mills in our combined efforts to build Namibia’s future agricultural capacity by supporting agricultural students from rural communities,” DAPP said adding that it is always looking for donors to help fund its educational activities.

More than 200 students study at the DAPP Vocational Training School.

Their work can be viewed at www.dapp-namibia.org