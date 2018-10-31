Namdia bonuses to boost Brave Warriors 2019 Afcon quest

NFA – The Brave Warriors this week were presented with a sponsorship of close to N$800,000 by Namdia to help them qualify for the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with winning and draw bonuses.

The diamond selling agent Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) winning and draw bonuses were and will be paid to the Brave Warriors in their quest to qualify for the third continental championships finals appearance. Players will each get N$5000 for draw and N$10,000 for a win, starting with the two Mozambique victories.

Namdia Executive Officer Kennedy Hamutenya said their coming on board was inspired the big prize of qualification for the AFCON Finals.

“With this sponsorship we are confident it will serve as an incentive for the players to perform at their peak, to once again push this nation through the greatest sports contest on the continent. We are very aware that our players endure tough times whilst at the same time carry the national flag. We need to make our players carry our flag with pride and not allow them to run on empty stomachs,” Hamutenya said.

Hamutenya called on the players to remain focused and win more: “There is nothing more motivating than the ecstasy of winning and the thrill of victory. Namdia is proud to be part of the Brave Warriors in good and bad times. We look forward to a long term relationship”.

Brave Warriors captain Ronald Ketjijere commends NAMDIA for the gesture: “When we heard the news it was on the eve of our game against Mozambique and I told the players to remain calm and focused and let our football do the talking. We have come a long way and surely this gesture can only push us more and keep us focused on the goal at hand, qualification to 2019 AFCON”, Ketjijere states.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti also welcomed the gesture so did NFA Secretary General Barry Rukoro who explains that the Association will be looking at how best to take care of the technical team as well as the deal was only for the players.

On the road to Cameroon 2019 AFCON Finals in Group K, the Brave Warriors will host Guinea Bissau on 17 November. Both Bissau and Namibia are on seven points each while Mozambique and Zambia are on four each with two match days left.